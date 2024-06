Actor Donald Sutherland has died at age 88 Donald Sutherland starred in more than 150 films and television shows of his era. Later, he specialized in off-kilter authority figures, such as President Snow in The Hunger Games franchise.

Obituaries Actor Donald Sutherland has died at age 88 SUTHERLAND, DONALD Listen · 3:08 3:08 Donald Sutherland starred in more than 150 films and television shows of his era. Later, he specialized in off-kilter authority figures, such as President Snow in The Hunger Games franchise. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor