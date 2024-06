Meet the doctors trying to integrate abortion into primary care Why is abortion care usually delivered at specialized clinics? The answer has to do more with stigma and politics than medicine. Historically, this part of reproductive health care has been siloed.

Health Care Meet the doctors trying to integrate abortion into primary care Why is abortion care usually delivered at specialized clinics? The answer has to do more with stigma and politics than medicine. Historically, this part of reproductive health care has been siloed.