National This board game may help communities prepare for wildfire catastrophes Encore: WILDFIRE BOARD GAME Listen · 3:53 3:53 Experts are struggling to prepare vulnerable communities for potential wildfire catastrophes. One new approach is a community-wide board game that tests resilience and preparedness.