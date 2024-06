Kansas doctors say mentorship can help as women are still underrepresented in surgery Women comprise more than half of medical school graduates, but the number of female surgeons is low. A club at a Kansas medical school offers them support and mentorship.

Education Kansas doctors say mentorship can help as women are still underrepresented in surgery Women comprise more than half of medical school graduates, but the number of female surgeons is low. A club at a Kansas medical school offers them support and mentorship. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor