Music News Jon Batiste will perform in a pregame celebration during a tribute to the Negro Leagues Jon Batiste will perform in a pregame celebration during a tribute to the Negro Leagues Listen · 2:33 2:33 Jazz musician Jon Batiste will be part of Major League Baseball events Thursday night honoring former Negro League players in Birmingham, Ala.