In a win for Thailand's LGBTQ community, lawmakers vote to legalize same-sex marriage In Thailand, lawmakers have voted overwhelmingly to legalize same-sex marriage. If the measure goes into effect, Thailand’s government would become only the third in Asia to permit same-sex marriage.

