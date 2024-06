The Copa América soccer tournament kicks off in Atlanta The U.S. is hosting the Copa América, and the competition has expanded to include North American and Caribbean teams. NPR's Michel Martin talks to soccer writer Jon Arnold.

Sports The Copa América soccer tournament kicks off in Atlanta The U.S. is hosting the Copa América, and the competition has expanded to include North American and Caribbean teams. NPR's Michel Martin talks to soccer writer Jon Arnold. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor