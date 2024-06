Israel and Lebanese militia Hezbollah are ratcheting up the firepower on the border The Israeli military says it is approved an offensive in Lebanon if diplomatic efforts fail to stop the conflict that’s contained, for the most part, in Israel’s north and Lebanon’s south for now.

Middle East Israel and Lebanese militia Hezbollah are ratcheting up the firepower on the border The Israeli military says it is approved an offensive in Lebanon if diplomatic efforts fail to stop the conflict that’s contained, for the most part, in Israel’s north and Lebanon’s south for now. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor