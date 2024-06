Israeli protesters demand Netanyahu accept a ceasefire deal to bring back hostages Thousands across Israel have been protesting daily this week demanding Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accept a ceasefire deal to bring back the remaining hostages inside Gaza.

