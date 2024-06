Newly-secured U.S. military assistance flows into Ukraine amid Russian advance The White House said it’s fast-tracking the delivery of Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine. That sense of urgency fits the state of the battlefield, as a new Russian advance tests Ukraine.

Newly-secured U.S. military assistance flows into Ukraine amid Russian advance The White House said it's fast-tracking the delivery of Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine. That sense of urgency fits the state of the battlefield, as a new Russian advance tests Ukraine.