Fouling Caitlin Clark; plus, a shoplifting panic!

Enlarge this image toggle caption Elsa/Getty Images; Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images/Getty Images Elsa/Getty Images; Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images/Getty Images

First up, there has been a media frenzy around the fouls made against rising basketball star and Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark. Commentators and fans have called her fellow WNBA players bullies, jealous, and catty. But Code Switch co-host Gene Demby and Defector's Maitreyi Anantharaman say a lot of the people commenting misunderstand the WNBA. Host Brittany Luse learns what the new fans might be missing and how racism, sexism and homophobia could be fanning the flames of the latest hot takes. Brittany also leads Gene and Maitreyi through a game of "But Did You Know."



Then, what is up with all the deodorant being locked up in stores? It's not just you, it's a peculiar nationwide trend that Brittany is trying to understand. Vox policy correspondent Abdallah Fayyad and The Marshall Project's engagement editor Nicole Lewis join the show to explain how this is related to a big shoplifting panic and what it could mean for the shelf life of certain crime policies across the country.

This episode was produced by Alexis Williams and Liam McBain. It was edited by Jessica Placzek. Engineering support came from Carleigh Strange and Tiffany Vera Castro. Our executive producer is Veralyn Williams. Our VP of programming is Yolanda Sangweni.