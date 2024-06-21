New Music Friday: The best albums out June 21

The first half of 2024 has been stuffed with blockbuster albums, and as we reach the midpoint of the year, we've got one more to add to the list. On this week's episode of New Music Friday from All Songs Considered, Hazel Cills and Anamaria Sayre discuss the new album from the breakout star of the Mexican Regional movement. Released almost exactly a year to the day after his last album, Genesis, Peso Pluma's new Éxodo (he's sticking with the biblical theme) sees the singer branching out with new sounds and new collaborators.

Also out this week: the always captivating Kehlani gets adventurous on Crash and the Icelandic singer Emiliana Torrini fashions an album of songs out of letters written to a friend's mother.

Featured Albums:

• Peso Pluma, Éxodo

• Kehlani, Crash

• Emiliana Torrini, Miss Flower

Other notable albums out June 21:

• Wild Up, Julius Eastman Vol. 4: The Holy Presence

• Gracie Abrams, The Secret of Us

• Lake Street Dive, Good Together

• Linda Thompson, Proxy Music

• Various Artists, Miles Away: One

• Been Stellar, Scream from New York, NY

• Daryl Hall, D

• Jim Lauderdale, My Favorite Place

• Kate Nash, 9 Sad Symphonies

• Sumac, The Healer

• Various Artists, Petty Country: A Country Music Celebration of Tom Petty