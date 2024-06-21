Boeing's woes, Bilt jilts, and the Indicator's stock rally

Indicators of the Week are back! We are here, as always, to bring you the most fascinating snapshots from the week of economic news.

On today's show, we're digging into the embattled aerospace company, Boeing. We look at how paying your rent with a Wells Fargo credit card is costing the bank millions of dollars a month. And we learn how much richer the Planet Money coffers are after we invested in the funds that track stock trading by congresspeople and their families on both sides of the aisle.

