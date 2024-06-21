The News Roundup For June 21, 2024

Los Angeles moves ahead with a ban the use of cell phones in public schools. Will others follow?

Also, America's top doctor weighs in and says social media should come with a health warning like a pack of cigarettes.

In Maryland, Governor Wes Moore is pardoning more than 175,000 convictions for marijuana,

There's news from this week's primaries and baseball pays tribute to the "Say Hey Kid" the late, great Willie Mays.

Meanwhile, Russia's President Putin and North Korea deepen, what western leaders have dubbed 'a dangerous bromance.'

Israel raises the prospect of 'all-out war' with Hezbollah. The U.S. sends new military aid to Israel.

In France, President Macron rolls the dice as the country prepares to vote in an election being watched far beyond its borders.

And China looks to ease tensions with some renewed panda diplomacy.

