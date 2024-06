The federal government aims to address quality issues with carbon offset programs If you buy a plane ticket or a car rental, you might get asked if you want to buy carbon offsets to reduce climate pollution. Is there any way to know if those carbon offsets are legit?

Environment The federal government aims to address quality issues with carbon offset programs If you buy a plane ticket or a car rental, you might get asked if you want to buy carbon offsets to reduce climate pollution. Is there any way to know if those carbon offsets are legit? Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor