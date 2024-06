Conservative Christian organization supports Louisiana's Ten Commandments law Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry signed legislation requiring The Ten Commandments to be displayed in all public classrooms. The ACLU said they will fight the law in court.

National Conservative Christian organization supports Louisiana's Ten Commandments law Conservative Christian organization supports Louisiana's Ten Commandments law Listen · 7:09 7:09 Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry signed legislation requiring The Ten Commandments to be displayed in all public classrooms. The ACLU said they will fight the law in court. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor