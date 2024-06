Here are the gems of this week’s new music releases Our colleagues at NPR Music have been sifting through all of this week’s new releases, bringing you the gems on their weekly New Music Friday podcast.

Music Lists Here are the gems of this week’s new music releases NEW MUSIC FRIDAY - JUNE 21st Listen · 7:49 7:49 Our colleagues at NPR Music have been sifting through all of this week’s new releases, bringing you the gems on their weekly New Music Friday podcast. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor