This police department's autism unit is saving lives Montgomery County Police Department Officer Laurie Reyes speaks with NPR about the autism and dementia unit that is saving lives and helping families in Maryland.

National This police department's autism unit is saving lives MCDP AUTISM UNIT Listen · 4:22 4:22 Montgomery County Police Department Officer Laurie Reyes speaks with NPR about the autism and dementia unit that is saving lives and helping families in Maryland. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor