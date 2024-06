#2450: Great Balls of Fire! : The Best of Car Talk Pat from Colorado got a sizzling surprise from her Suzuki Sidekick at the Self-Service Station the other day. Goodness, gracious, great balls of fire on this episode of the Best of Car Talk.

Get access to hundreds of episodes in the Car Talk archive when you sign up for Car Talk+ at plus.npr.org/cartalk

The Best of Car Talk #2450: Great Balls of Fire! #2450: Great Balls of Fire! Listen · 32:31 32:31 Pat from Colorado got a sizzling surprise from her Suzuki Sidekick at the Self-Service Station the other day. Goodness, gracious, great balls of fire on this episode of the Best of Car Talk.

Get access to hundreds of episodes in the Car Talk archive when you sign up for Car Talk+ at plus.npr.org/cartalk Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor