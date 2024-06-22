Accessibility links
Blind mountaineer Erik Weihenmayer talks news bloopers and TV movies : Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me! Erik Weihenmayer was the first blind person to summit Mt. Everest, but may be best known for a viral news blooper in 2006. He joins us to talk about a very specific kind of fame, plus what life is like as a blind adventurer.

Blind mountaineer Erik Weihenmayer talks news bloopers and TV movies

Erik Weihenmayer, Diva Amon, and Piya Sinha-Roy speak onstage during the immersive screening for the Disney+ original series WELCOME TO EARTH from National Geographic on December 7, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for for National Ge

Erik Weihenmayer has an amazing resume as an explorer and adventurer, which is even more impressive since he completely lost his sight as a teenager. He was the first blind person to climb Mt. Everest, and then the first to climb the other six highest mountains on each continent, but nothing he's done requires as much sheer courage as appearing with us on Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me.