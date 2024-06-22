Blind mountaineer Erik Weihenmayer talks news bloopers and TV movies

Erik Weihenmayer has an amazing resume as an explorer and adventurer, which is even more impressive since he completely lost his sight as a teenager. He was the first blind person to climb Mt. Everest, and then the first to climb the other six highest mountains on each continent, but nothing he's done requires as much sheer courage as appearing with us on Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me.