Riley Sager on his new thriller 'Middle of the Night' NPR's Don Gonyea talks to Todd Ritter — who writes thrillers as Riley Sager — about his new novel, "Middle of the Night." Ritter was a reporter and turned to fiction after layoffs at his newspaper.

Author Interviews Riley Sager on his new thriller 'Middle of the Night' Riley Sager on his new thriller 'Middle of the Night' Audio will be available later today. NPR's Don Gonyea talks to Todd Ritter — who writes thrillers as Riley Sager — about his new novel, "Middle of the Night." Ritter was a reporter and turned to fiction after layoffs at his newspaper. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor