California's ban on hidden 'junk fees' takes effect in July In July, a new state law in California will require businesses to disclose all costs up front — a ban on so-called “junk fees” on everything from hotel rooms, to concert tickets, to restaurant food. Restaurants in particular are saying this will hurt their business.

