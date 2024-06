Why the heat wave hitting the Midwest and the East Coast is particularly dangerous A dangerous heat dome is coming to the Midwest and East Coast. It's particularly risky because it's happening early in the season, before many have acclimated to summer heat.

Weather Why the heat wave hitting the Midwest and the East Coast is particularly dangerous Why the heat wave hitting the Midwest and the East Coast is particularly dangerous Audio will be available later today. A dangerous heat dome is coming to the Midwest and East Coast. It's particularly risky because it's happening early in the season, before many have acclimated to summer heat. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor