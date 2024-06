Energy prices are at zero to negative — but consumers aren't getting the benefits Energy prices are low - so low, in fact, that they are in negative territory. But those savings aren't trickling down to consumers.

Energy Energy prices are at zero to negative — but consumers aren't getting the benefits Energy prices are at zero to negative — but consumers aren't getting the benefits Audio will be available later today. Energy prices are low - so low, in fact, that they are in negative territory. But those savings aren't trickling down to consumers. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor