Author Interviews An incident at a grocery store set Sadie Dingfelder down the path of writing her book A science reporter mistakes a stranger for her husband and decides to take a deep dive into her own brain. NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speak with Sadie Dingfelder about her new book, "Do I Know You?"