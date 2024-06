The hottest new concert venue could be your local cemetery Cemeteries may be somber places but they used to be places for social gatherings, now some cemeteries are reviving that practice by offering concerts and other events on their grounds

Culture The hottest new concert venue could be your local cemetery Cemeteries may be somber places but they used to be places for social gatherings, now some cemeteries are reviving that practice by offering concerts and other events on their grounds Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor