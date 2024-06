Biden's executive actions on immigration reflect recent shifts in politics President Biden’s latest executive actions on immigration seek to secure the southern border and help some immigrant families already here. These shifts in policy reflect recent shifts in politics.

National Biden's executive actions on immigration reflect recent shifts in politics Biden's executive actions on immigration reflect recent shifts in politics Listen · 9:52 9:52 President Biden’s latest executive actions on immigration seek to secure the southern border and help some immigrant families already here. These shifts in policy reflect recent shifts in politics. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor