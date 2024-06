Hurricanes are intensifying more quickly. Is it time to change how we categorize them? NPR's Adrian Florido speaks with reporter Alana Casanova-Burgess about her reporting on efforts to possibly change how we categorize hurricanes as they become more powerful.

Weather Hurricanes are intensifying more quickly. Is it time to change how we categorize them?