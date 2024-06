Lebanon is home to the most number of refugees. Now it wants to send some of them back Lebanon is repatriating Syrian refugees despite warnings from the United Nations that they may not be safe back in Syria.

Middle East Lebanon is home to the most number of refugees. Now it wants to send some of them back Lebanon is home to the most number of refugees. Now it wants to send some of them back Listen · 5:26 5:26 Lebanon is repatriating Syrian refugees despite warnings from the United Nations that they may not be safe back in Syria. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor