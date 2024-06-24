Accessibility links
A Shift in Political Power in France; Demand for Gold in China : State of the World from NPR France will hold national elections soon and it appears the far right could take political power for the first time since World War II. This would represent a huge political shift in France. We hear from our correspondent in Paris.

And the price of gold shot up this spring, due in large part to increased demand for the precious metal in China. We find out what is driving that demand.

The French Far Right Rises; a Rush to Buy Gold in China

President of the 'Rassemblement National' (RN) group Marine Le Pen (L), flanked by Steeve Briois (R), mayor of Henin Beaumont, casts her ballot for the European Parliament election at a polling station in Henin-Beaumont, north of France on June 9, 2024. Francois Lo Presti/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

President of the 'Rassemblement National' (RN) group Marine Le Pen (L), flanked by Steeve Briois (R), mayor of Henin Beaumont, casts her ballot for the European Parliament election at a polling station in Henin-Beaumont, north of France on June 9, 2024.

