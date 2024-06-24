The French Far Right Rises; a Rush to Buy Gold in China

Enlarge this image toggle caption Francois Lo Presti/AFP via Getty Images Francois Lo Presti/AFP via Getty Images

France will hold national elections soon and it appears the far right could take political power for the first time since World War II. This would represent a huge political shift in France. We hear from our correspondent in Paris.



And the price of gold shot up this spring, due in large part to increased demand for the precious metal in China. We find out what is driving that demand.



Sign up for State of the World+ to listen sponsor-free and support the work of NPR journalists. Visit plus.npr.org.