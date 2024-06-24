The tower of NVIDIA

Enlarge this image SAM YEH/AFP via Getty Images/Getty Images SAM YEH/AFP via Getty Images/Getty Images

For a moment last week, semiconductor chip designer NVIDIA eclipsed Microsoft to become the world's most valuable company. How did it get there?

Today on the show, David Rosenthal, one half of the tech podcast Acquired, explains how NVIDIA's founder Jensen Huang laid the groundwork for the company's meteoric rise, and why there may be obstacles ahead.

