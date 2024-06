Inside The Breakdown Of The Global Supply Chain : Fresh Air New York Times correspondent Peter Goodman illuminates the breakdown of the global supply chain during the pandemic. He says it was rooted in risky management practices, government deregulation, and a quest for greater profits. His new book is How the World Ran Out of Everything.



TV critic David Bianculli reviews the sequel to the science fiction series Orphan Black, titled Orphan Black: Echoes.

Fresh Air Inside The Breakdown Of The Global Supply Chain Inside The Breakdown Of The Global Supply Chain Listen · 46:00 46:00 New York Times correspondent Peter Goodman illuminates the breakdown of the global supply chain during the pandemic. He says it was rooted in risky management practices, government deregulation, and a quest for greater profits. His new book is How the World Ran Out of Everything.



TV critic David Bianculli reviews the sequel to the science fiction series Orphan Black, titled Orphan Black: Echoes. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor