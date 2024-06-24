'If You Can Keep It': Immigration Plans For A Second Term

Enlarge this image toggle caption HERIKA MARTINEZ/AFP via Getty Images HERIKA MARTINEZ/AFP via Getty Images

Voter surveys show Americans list immigration and the southern border as a top concern in this election year. A You-Gov poll from early June showed overall voters said immigration was the second most important issue. Republican voters said it was their top issue, and it ranked second for Independents.

And at the Southern border, encounters between law enforcement and people seeking entry reached their highest numbers on record last December.

The number of border encounters fell this spring. Former President Donald Trump has seized on the issue in the campaign and President Biden recently changed asylum rules for people arriving at the border. He also offered protections to undocumented spouses and children of U.S. citizens...who have lived without papers in the country for a decade or more.

We discuss how U.S. immigration policy could change in the next four years when it comes to protected status, deportations, and more.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online. Listen to 1A sponsor-free by signing up for 1A+ at plus.npr.org/the1a.