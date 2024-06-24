Accessibility links
'If You Can Keep It': Immigration Plans For A Second Term : 1A Voter surveys show Americans list immigration and the southern border as a top concern in this election year.

At the Southern border, encounters between law enforcement and people seeking entry reached their highest numbers on record last December.

Trump has seized on the issue in the campaign and President Biden recently changed asylum rules for people arriving at the border.

We discuss how U.S. immigration policy could change in the next four years when it comes to protected status, deportations, and more.

1A

Listen · 33:02
Migrants seeking asylum in the United States are watched by Texas agents next to the border wall in El Paso, Texas state, United States, after having crossed the Rio Grande River from Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua state, Mexico. HERIKA MARTINEZ/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

HERIKA MARTINEZ/AFP via Getty Images

Migrants seeking asylum in the United States are watched by Texas agents next to the border wall in El Paso, Texas state, United States, after having crossed the Rio Grande River from Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua state, Mexico.

HERIKA MARTINEZ/AFP via Getty Images

Voter surveys show Americans list immigration and the southern border as a top concern in this election year. A You-Gov poll from early June showed overall voters said immigration was the second most important issue. Republican voters said it was their top issue, and it ranked second for Independents.

The number of border encounters fell this spring. Former President Donald Trump has seized on the issue in the campaign and President Biden recently changed asylum rules for people arriving at the border. He also offered protections to undocumented spouses and children of U.S. citizens...who have lived without papers in the country for a decade or more.

We discuss how U.S. immigration policy could change in the next four years when it comes to protected status, deportations, and more.

