Peter Goodman weighs in on the pandemic and the global supply chain Everything from disinfectant wipes to computer chips were in short supply during the pandemic. New York Times journalist Peter Goodman explains the disruptions in How the World Ran Out of Everything.

Author Interviews How a quest for greater profits upended the global supply chain during the pandemic Everything from disinfectant wipes to computer chips were in short supply during the pandemic. New York Times journalist Peter Goodman explains the disruptions in How the World Ran Out of Everything. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor