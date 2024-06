'Music is a need for me': Violinist discusses composing an album under ISIS NPR’s Ari Shapiro speaks with musician and composer Ameen Mokdad, about his album The Curve, which he composed while living under ISIS occupation in Mosul, Iraq.

Music Interviews 'Music is a need for me': Violinist discusses composing an album under ISIS Encore: Music: Ameen Mokdad Listen · 8:01 8:01 NPR’s Ari Shapiro speaks with musician and composer Ameen Mokdad, about his album The Curve, which he composed while living under ISIS occupation in Mosul, Iraq. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor