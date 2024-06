Where things stand since 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned two years ago On the second anniversary of the decision that overturned Roe v. Wade turns two, there are some surprises. The number of abortions is up, and medication abortions are more than 60% of abortions.

Law Where things stand since 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned two years ago Dobbs at 2: the courts Listen · 4:01 4:01 On the second anniversary of the decision that overturned Roe v. Wade turns two, there are some surprises. The number of abortions is up, and medication abortions are more than 60% of abortions. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor