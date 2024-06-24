Accessibility links
Princess Anne hospitalized with concussion and minor injuries, says Buckingham Palace The Royal Family says Anne, 73, is expected to make a full recovery following the "incident" at her Gatcombe Park estate.

World

Princess Anne was hospitalized with several minor injuries, says Buckingham Palace

Buckingham Palace says Princess Anne was hospitalized as a precautionary measure after sustaining minor injuries and concussion following an incident on the Gatcombe Park estate on Sunday. Above, princess attends a garden party at Buckingham Palace on May 17.

Buckingham Palace says Princess Anne was hospitalized as a precautionary measure after sustaining minor injuries and concussion following an incident on the Gatcombe Park estate on Sunday. Above, princess attends a garden party at Buckingham Palace on May 17. Victoria Jones/AP hide caption

toggle caption
Victoria Jones/AP

Princess Anne, the younger sister of King Charles III, suffered a concussion and other minor injuries after an “incident” Sunday evening, Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

The Princess Royal, 73, is in Southmead Hospital in Bristol as a “precautionary measure for observation” and is expected to make a full recovery, officials added.

The Princess of Wales and her husband, Prince William, during Trooping the Colour at Buckingham Palace on Saturday in London, England.

World

Back in the public eye, Princess Kate attends first royal event after cancer diagnosis

“The King has been kept closely informed and joins the whole Royal Family in sending his fondest love and well-wishes to The Princess for a speedy recovery,” the statement read.

Multiple British newsoutlets reported that Anne’s injuries on her Gatcombe Park estate are suspected to have been caused by an impact with a horse.

According to her biography on the Royal Family’s website, the princess is an “expert horsewoman” who has taken part in equestrian competitions throughout her life, including the 1976 Montreal Olympics.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak wished Anne well Monday in a post on X. “Everyone in the country is immensely fond of Her Royal Highness,” Sunak said. “We're all sending her our best wishes for a swift recovery.”

Anne’s injury is the latest in a string of health issues to befall the Royal Family this year.

King Charles III is returning to royal duties after his cancer diagnosis

World

King Charles III is returning to royal duties after his cancer diagnosis

Catherine, Princess of Wales, appeared in public earlier this month for the first time since announcing in March that she had been diagnosed with cancer and was undergoing chemotherapy.

In February, Buckingham Palace said King Charles had started treatment for an unspecified type of cancer. It was announced in April that he would soon return to royal duties.