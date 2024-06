Colorado's Lauren Boebert campaign will decide if she remains a congresswoman Republican Congresswoman Lauren Boebert is running again in a different part of Colorado. With the primary on Tuesday, here's a look at the campaign that will determine whether she keeps her title.

Elections Colorado's Lauren Boebert campaign will decide if she remains a congresswoman CO Boebert Primary Update Listen · 3:54 3:54 Republican Congresswoman Lauren Boebert is running again in a different part of Colorado. With the primary on Tuesday, here's a look at the campaign that will determine whether she keeps her title. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor