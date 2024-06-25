Displacement, Potential Famine and Fears of Genocide in Sudan : State of the World from NPR The war between two armed groups in Sudan has been going on for over a year and has engulfed much of the country. About 12 million people are internally displaced, there is a potential for famine in many parts of the country and there are again fears of genocide in Darfur. The International Rescue Committee has put Sudan at the top of their emergency watchlist and their report says that the international community has failed in Sudan. We talk to the IRC country director about the dire situation.

State of the World from NPR Is the International Community Failing Sudan? Is the International Community Failing Sudan? Listen · 5:19 5:19 The war between two armed groups in Sudan has been going on for over a year and has engulfed much of the country. About 12 million people are internally displaced, there is a potential for famine in many parts of the country and there are again fears of genocide in Darfur. The International Rescue Committee has put Sudan at the top of their emergency watchlist and their report says that the international community has failed in Sudan. We talk to the IRC country director about the dire situation. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor