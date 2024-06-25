Michael Stipe

Michael Stipe is the lead singer of R.E.M., one of the biggest rock bands in the history of the genre. You may also know him from his fun appearances on shows like At Home with Amy Sedaris and The Adventures of Pete and Pete. As a solo artist, Stipe has collaborated with Warren Zevon, Patti Smith, Billy Bragg, KRS-One, and so many others.

R.E.M. has also reunited! Sort of. They were recently inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame where they performed their classic song "Losing My Religion."

Back when Stipe was last on Bullseye, he'd been recording his own material. We talked to him all about the music he'd been writing, discovering his voice, and the punk rock that inspired him to become a singer in high school. We also get into the song he's most proud of writing.

This interview originally aired in May 2022.