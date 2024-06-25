Accessibility links
The Contenders, Vol. 12: The songs we can't stop playing this week : All Songs Considered Our updated list of the year's best songs includes a sweet reflection from beabadoobee, Nathy Peluso's wildly infectious "Aprender A Amar," the mind-blowing virtuosity of pianist Yuja Wang and more.

1. Nathy Peluso: "APRENDER A AMAR," from 'GRASA'
2. Jakob Lindberg: "Musette" and "Tombeau" from 'Robert de Visée: Theorbo Solos'
3. Brijean: "Workin' On It," from 'Macro'
4. Yuja Wang: "Danzón No. 2 (Marquez)," from 'The Vienna Recital'
5. beabadoobee: "Coming Home," from 'This Is How Tomorrow Moves'
6. Grupo Frontera & NICKI NICOLE: "DESQUITE," from JUGANDO A QUE NO PASA NADA'

All Songs Considered

On this week's All Songs Considered we check back in our running list of the year's best songs, with a sweet reflection on lost time from beabadoobee, the wildly infectious "Aprender A Amar" from Argentine singer Nathy Peluso, the mind-blowing virtuosity of pianist Yuja Wang and more.

Alt.Latino host Anamaria Sayre and NPR Music's Tom Huizenga join host Robin Hilton to share the tracks they can't stop playing this week.

