Ghanaian Artist Blitz Bazawule Is Breaking Down Doors : Fresh Air Bazawule is best-known for directing 2023 adaptation of The Color Purple: The Musical. He also co-directed Black Is King with Beyoncé. He has a new exhibit of paintings about his formative years growing up in Ghana.



Also, book critic Maureen Corrigan shares her picks for summer crime/suspense novels.

Fresh Air Ghanaian Artist Blitz Bazawule Is Breaking Down Doors Ghanaian Artist Blitz Bazawule Is Breaking Down Doors Listen · 45:38 45:38 Bazawule is best-known for directing 2023 adaptation of The Color Purple: The Musical. He also co-directed Black Is King with Beyoncé. He has a new exhibit of paintings about his formative years growing up in Ghana.



Also, book critic Maureen Corrigan shares her picks for summer crime/suspense novels. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor