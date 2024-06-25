Accessibility links
Journalist And Historian Nick Bryant On America's "Forever War" : 1A What are the consequences of America's unresolved history?

That's the question raised by a new book by journalist and historian Nick Bryant, "The Forever War: America's Unending Conflict with Itself." The book maps a path from the founding of the United States to the current political state of the country, and argues that the political divisiveness we see today is a natural part of the country's story.

Nick Bryant joins us to talk about the lessons we can learn from America's history, and what that history can tell us about the stakes of the election.

1A

Journalist And Historian Nick Bryant On America's "Forever War"

The Supreme Court of the United States. Nick Bryant's new book investigates what America's political history can teach us about our political future. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images hide caption

The Supreme Court of the United States. Nick Bryant's new book investigates what America's political history can teach us about our political future.

