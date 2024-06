This Arizona nonprofit helps get informal caregivers everything they need for the job To shore up childcare in Arizona, a nonprofit has long focused on training informal caregivers -- the family, friends and neighbors who care for a majority of young children in the state.

National This Arizona nonprofit helps get informal caregivers everything they need for the job FAMILY, FRIEND & NEIGHBOR CHILD CARE Listen · 4:37 4:37 To shore up childcare in Arizona, a nonprofit has long focused on training informal caregivers — the family, friends and neighbors who care for a majority of young children in the state. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor