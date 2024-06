China convicts 99% of defendants in criminal trials. Reversing a conviction is hard China is trying to reduce the number of wrongful convictions in its legal system. One man's more than two decades-long fight on death row shows why that's so difficult.

Asia China convicts 99% of defendants in criminal trials. Reversing a conviction is hard China is trying to reduce the number of wrongful convictions in its legal system. One man's more than two decades-long fight on death row shows why that's so difficult. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor