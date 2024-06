Republican lawmakers in Connecticut fight a future ban on gas-powered vehicles The small faction of Republicans in the Democratic-dominated Connecticut legislature managed to lead the state out of its commitment to phase out sales of gas-powered cars.

Law Republican lawmakers in Connecticut fight a future ban on gas-powered vehicles Encore: CONNECTICUT EV REVERSAL Listen · 3:54 3:54 The small faction of Republicans in the Democratic-dominated Connecticut legislature managed to lead the state out of its commitment to phase out sales of gas-powered cars. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor