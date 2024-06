Tips to deal with cicada song, for those with sensory issues Cicadas are the song of the summer, but this year’s large broods may be especially irritating for people on the autism spectrum who have hearing sensitivity.

Health Tips to deal with cicada song, for those with sensory issues Cicadas and kids with autism Listen · 3:22 3:22 Cicadas are the song of the summer, but this year’s large broods may be especially irritating for people on the autism spectrum who have hearing sensitivity. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor