Utah gubernatorial primary: Gov. Cox accused of not being conservative enough Utah Gov. Spencer Cox has popular support but he's criticized by the right wing of his party. He's being challenged by a candidate who has bucked authority throughout his political career.

National Utah gubernatorial primary: Gov. Cox accused of not being conservative enough Utah Gov. Spencer Cox has popular support but he's criticized by the right wing of his party. He's being challenged by a candidate who has bucked authority throughout his political career. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor