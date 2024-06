The NTSB holds its final meeting on the 2023 Ohio train derailment The National Transportation Safety Board returns to East Palestine Ohio to hold its final board meeting on last year's fiery derailment of a Norfolk-Southern train.

National The NTSB holds its final meeting on the 2023 Ohio train derailment NTSB'S FINAL MEETING ON OHIO TRAIN DERAILMENT Listen · 4:04 4:04 The National Transportation Safety Board returns to East Palestine Ohio to hold its final board meeting on last year's fiery derailment of a Norfolk-Southern train. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor