Middle East Israel let some wounded children leave Gaza for treatment, leaving thousands behind GAZA MEDICAL EVACUATIONS Listen · 4:57 4:57 For the first time in almost two months, Israel has allowed a small group of kids to leave Gaza for medical treatment. Aid groups say the move came after U.S. pressure and a court challenge in Israel.